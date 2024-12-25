Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2876 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

