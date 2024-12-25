Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QQJG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQJG opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.
About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
