Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QQJG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQJG opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

