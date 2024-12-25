Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
