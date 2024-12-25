Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4363 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQA opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $52.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.