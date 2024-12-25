Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $516.13 and last traded at $517.72. Approximately 8,224,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,227,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.66.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.53 and its 200-day moving average is $487.51.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
