Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2478 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

