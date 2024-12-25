Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) in the last few weeks:
- 12/24/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/14/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/11/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $505.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/28/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/20/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/12/2024 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/29/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
NOC stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.09. 235,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $666,461. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.