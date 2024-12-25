Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $505.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/28/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2024 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.09. 235,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $666,461. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

