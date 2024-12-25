iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. 15,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 17,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

