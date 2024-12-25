iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.47 and traded as low as $42.92. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 83,505 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.