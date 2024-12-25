JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1895 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCDS opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.