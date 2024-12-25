JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Declares $0.38 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3773 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JGLO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 50,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

