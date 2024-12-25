Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 45,152,621 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price objective on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 142.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.47.

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

