Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Stock Price Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 47,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

