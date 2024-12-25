Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 127,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 39,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Lithium ION Energy Trading Up 25.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Lithium ION Energy
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
