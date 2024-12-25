Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LMRMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
About Lomiko Metals
