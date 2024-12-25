Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LMRMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

