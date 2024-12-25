Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $144.94 and traded as low as $137.97. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $139.28, with a volume of 27,735 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

Macquarie Group Trading Up -0.1 %

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.7113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

