MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $200.22 million and $95.20 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,097.59 or 0.99435505 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97,345.23 or 0.98672888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,854,716 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a proxy cryptocurrency that supports the SAFE Network, a decentralised data storage and communications platform prioritising security and privacy. Users will eventually exchange MAID for Safe Network Tokens to engage fully with the network’s ecosystem. The coin and network are developed by MaidSafe, a Scottish company founded by David Irvine.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.