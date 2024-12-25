MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.13. 11,339,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 56,620,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in MARA by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

