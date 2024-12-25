Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Medicus Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Medicus Pharma Stock Performance

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

MDCX stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. Medicus Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

