Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metrics Master Income Trust
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.