Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

