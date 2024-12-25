Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

