MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $361.00 and last traded at $358.18. Approximately 16,377,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 19,015,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.99 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

