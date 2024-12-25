Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:MOHCY)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance
OTCMKTS MOHCY opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Motor Oil has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.