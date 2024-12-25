Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $39.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 307,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 103,092 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 132,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

