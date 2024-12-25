Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Nelnet Stock Performance
Shares of NNI stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.35. 33,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet
About Nelnet
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
