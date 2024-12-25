NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $107.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of NTES opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
