NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $107.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

