Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

