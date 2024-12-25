Northland Capmk Forecasts Telos’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Telos by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telos by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

