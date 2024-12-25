Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Northland Power Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.
About Northland Power
