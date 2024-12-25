Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

