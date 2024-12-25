NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.37. 26,181,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,975,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

