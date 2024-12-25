Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.75. 77,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 87,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. Analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth $383,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Stories

