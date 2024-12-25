Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 5,106,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,893,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).
Oriole Resources Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of £10.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Oriole Resources
Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oriole Resources
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.