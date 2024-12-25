Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 5,106,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,893,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £10.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

