Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). Approximately 3,354,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).

ONT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.54) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).

The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -676.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 310 shares of company stock valued at $45,010. 32.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

