POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 18.1% – Here’s Why

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. 322,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on POET Technologies
POET Technologies Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other POET Technologies news, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.