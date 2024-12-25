ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.38. Approximately 18,736,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 30,856,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
