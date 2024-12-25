Q3 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology Decreased by Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 22,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,283,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,054,000 after buying an additional 321,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

