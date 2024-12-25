Reviewing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and MicroCloud Hologram”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $329.77 million 2.00 $117.34 million $0.73 5.68 MicroCloud Hologram $234.30 million 0.47 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 40.72% 21.80% 19.28% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yalla Group beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

