REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Announces Dividend of $1.49

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.4863 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

