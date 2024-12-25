Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$770.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.12 and a 52-week high of C$6.47.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$320,943.65. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$119,200.00. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.55.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

