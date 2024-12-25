Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 102,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 482,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

