Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 482,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

