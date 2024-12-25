Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 642.50 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.17), with a volume of 241970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652.50 ($8.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 762.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.39. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

