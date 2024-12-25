SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €202.99 ($211.45) and traded as high as €238.70 ($248.65). SAP shares last traded at €236.75 ($246.61), with a volume of 5,083,929 shares trading hands.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $276.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €203.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.