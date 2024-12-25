SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

SBI Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

