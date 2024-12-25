Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.48 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($0.99). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,175,153 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7,870.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.93.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

In related news, insider James Stewart bought 25,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.97 ($24,999.34). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

