Sernova (TSE:SVA) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 99,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 160,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Sernova from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leede Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sernova
Sernova Stock Performance
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sernova
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.