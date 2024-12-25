Sernova (TSE:SVA) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 99,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 160,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

SVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Sernova from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leede Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

