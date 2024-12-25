Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.52. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 645,658 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

