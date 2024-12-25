Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

