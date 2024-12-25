Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.48. 132,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Silvergate Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23.
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silvergate Capital
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.