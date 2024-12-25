Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.48. 132,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

