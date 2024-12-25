Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Jordan Trimble Purchases 30,000 Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) Director Jordan Trimble purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,398.00.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

SYH opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

