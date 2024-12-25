Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Jordan Trimble Purchases 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYHGet Free Report) Director Jordan Trimble purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,398.00.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

SYH opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYH

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.